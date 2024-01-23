All female hockey tournament coming to Fort Saskatchewan

The Fort Saskatchewan Fury are hosting an all-female hockey tournament in the city over the weekend.

Fire on Ice takes place between January 26 and 28 between all three arenas in Fort Saskatchewan. There will be 20 teams in the tournament with a total of 340 hockey players ranging in age from 7-years-old to 18-years-old.

“We would love for anybody in town to come on out, fill up the stands, and cheer on our local girls,” said Tania Appelt, chair with the tournament committee. “There will be a raffle table there, loonie sticks, and a 50/50, with all those profits going towards our five female hockey teams in Fort Saskatchewan to support them through the hockey season.”

The tournament will be held at the Sportsplex, the Dow Centennial Centre, and the JRC. Tickets are free.

The tournament was sponsored by Enhance It Embroidery, Trail Tire, Booster Juice, Fort Lanes, The Canadian Brewhouse, the Hampton by Hilton, and the Holiday Inn Express.

You can see a schedule of all the games this weekend below:

You can also follow the Fort Fury on their Instagram page, @fireonice_fortsask, where they post about the teams playing in the tournament, score updates, and the winners of each division.